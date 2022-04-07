Exciting week for Montana Tech football amid spring practices, NFL draft prospect

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the weather gets nicer and nicer in Butte, America, the outlook for the Montana Tech football team is getting sunnier too, between star players getting ready to return, position groups jelling under new leadership, and the Orediggers having some representation at the Montana State Pro Day on Monday.
In terms of star power, one notable name that's been missing from a lot of the Orediggers' spring drills is quarterback Jet Campbell, who's been resting up since undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.
But head coach Kyle Samson offered some good news on Thursday when he confirmed that the senior quarterback should be ready for action by May.
Elsewhere on the offense, receiver Trevor Hoffman has been suiting up more and leading his position group to battle--and he's been impressed by what he's seen through the team's first seven practices.
"Guys have been flying around, you always love to see that," Hoffman said. "People have been making plays. The intensity has been great."
"There's been good competition between the offense and the defense," Hoffman continued. "Sometimes, the D will have a good day. Other days, the O might have the advantage a little bit, which is what we want to see out here."
On the other side of the ball, the Orediggers have had some adjustments to make under new defensive coordinator Aric Williams. But just like the offense, the Orediggers have taken those changes in stride rather quickly.
"Honestly, we've created a closer bond," junior linebacker Blake Allred said. "We're creating new, stronger friendships. We've got each other's backs. We're helping each other get better from the 1s all the way down to the 3s--just a steady incline, shooting to the top."
And of course, the big news of the week out of Butte comes from Hunter Spartz, a former Montana Tech offensive lineman who did his school proud at the Montana State Pro Day on Monday.
"Really cool to represent Montana Tech and really represent the whole Frontier Conference," Samson said of Spartz. "He stopped by right after he came through Butte on his way back from Bozeman. We're really proud of him, and it's a pretty cool thing for him to be able to get a chance to go to the NFL."
If Spartz makes it to the NFL, he'd make history as just the third Oredigger ever to do so, joining Don Heater, one of Montana Tech's all-time great rushers, and Craig Kupp, father of current NFL star Cooper Kupp.