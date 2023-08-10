Experienced Montana Tech team enters volleyball season as Frontier Conference favorites

BUTTE, Mont. -- There's no sound sweeter than palm meeting ball for the Montana Tech Orediggers, the preseason pick for the Frontier Conference volleyball favorite.
That designation only makes sense; the Digs return a roster spilling with senior talent, including reigning player of the year Maureen Jessop, fresh off their third conference title in the last six seasons.
"One of the things that I think is going to make us pretty difficult to play against is just our unity and ability to rebound after a mistake," senior outside hitter Olivia Muir said. "We're coming with the fire of all of us just wanting to get better, and we want to take it to the next step if we can."
That bounce-back ability is going to be critical, considering how easy it might be to remember how last year ended.
Despite a nearly unblemished conference slate and awards out the wazoo, Montana Tech went one-and-done in both the Frontier Conference and NAIA national tournaments.
But the past is in the past--it's what's ahead that only really matters.
"We're not really taking much baggage forward with us," head coach Brian Solomon said. "I think every year I've ever ended, there's an ounce of disappointment that it didn't end differently, but that's just natural."
"I don't think it even served as motivation in the offseason," Solomon continued. "We really just got to work and reset ourselves and kept building on the foundations that we've laid before."
With seven seniors suiting up this fall, 2023 will be the last ride for many. But considering the chemistry this team displays night after night, it should serve as a special send-off for a special group.
"The butterflies will be back, and it's always a fun experience... we'll hopefully really cherish that," Solomon said. "It'll be the last go-around for some of these seniors, and it'll be something fun to watch them."
Montana Tech will open its season at home next Thursday in the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge against Evergreen State.