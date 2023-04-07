Finding consistency is key, as UM Western Bulldogs saddle up for spring camp

DILLON, Mont. -- Gritty, not pretty. That's an apt description for Montana weather in the spring, and for Montana Western Bulldogs football. And that's just the way they like it.
Other teams in the Frontier Conference get the luxury of practicing on soft turf, where the snow slides right off.
But down in Dillon? It's cold, hard sod. And that's a perfect fit for the rough 'n' tumble mentality that the Bulldogs bring to every season.
"Just feels good to get back out here and get back to work, doing what we do best," senior defensive tackle Reese Artz said. "You can see that we don't have the best of fields, but we make the best of it. You can still see us chantin' and hollerin' and all that. It's just exciting to be back out here."
As UM Western gets back into the swing of spring practice, the Bulldogs know their attitude. What they're trying to find is consistency.
After splitting the Frontier title in 2021, the Bulldogs had an up-and-down 2022, sinking their season with a three-game skid midway through before wreaking havoc on top teams in the remaining four-game stretch.
"We just haven't been a steady team," head coach Ryan Nourse said. "I know since 2018 or 2019, we've been one of the best teams in this conference and have had a chance to win it. We've only one it once in that time... I think we're pretty disappointed with that."
"I don't know what the magic is on that, but we're all dedicated and working really hard," Nourse continued.
Part of the challenge is figuring out who can be the next shining stars, as longtime talents like speedy wideout Trey Mounts, bulldozing tackle Noah Danielson, and two-time offensive player of the year Jon Jund are now departed.
But Nourse isn't looking to fill those holes. He's looking for guys that can blaze their own path.
"You don't replace them necessarily, you move to what you have," Nourse said. "The guys we have in our program are good football players, they just haven't played a lot of football yet. So, we're working with what we've got."
"We're trying to evaluate, what do these guys do best?" Nourse continued. "How can we put together the scheme to match that? That's where we're at right now."
As the sun starts to shine and snow starts to melt, we'll see which Bulldogs bloom in time for their spring game on Saturday, April 22.