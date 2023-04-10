BUTTE, Mont. -- The Pro Day in Bozeman may have been focused on the Bobcat blue and gold, but another representing the Bulldog red and black earned some attention as well.
Bozeman native Trey Mounts always wanted to play in Bobcat Stadium, and he got his chance, as the former Montana Western receiving standout competed alongside the Bobcats' pro hopefuls, showcasing his blazing speed that earned him three All-Frontier Conference selections, with a shuttle time good enough to rank among the nation's top prospects.
If anything, Mounts hopes that his presence in front of NFL scouts showed that guys from the smaller schools can play too.
"I feel super fortunate enough to do that because not a ton of small-school guys get to do that," Mounts said of competing at Montana State's Pro Day. "I'm glad that I showed there are guys from the NAIA level that deserve a shot to at least be seen."
"Go for your goals," Mounts continued. "If you want to go and try to play pro football, and if you have a successful career in college, I think that should be more than enough to get an opportunity at a Pro Day."
This comes after Mounts and former UM Western teammates Jon Jund and Noah Danielson had the chance to compete at the Dream Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
That's where Mounts caught the attention of the CFL's Calgary Stampeders--enough to earn a tryout.
And now the question is waiting to be answered: who's going to pick up the phone?
"It's just kind of a waiting game now," Mounts said. "I think I did everything I could to get my name out there and show what I had."
"I'm just trying to keep playing," Mounts added. "Whether it's CFL or minicamp from the NFL, if I get just one chance to show what I've got, I'm definitely going to ride with it and see what happens."