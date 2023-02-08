HELENA- With just 3 games remaining, 2 teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the conference title race. Carroll College on the women's side and Montana Tech on the men's side.
Carroll hit the road this week and started with a 23-point victory over MSU Northern. Jamie Pickens scored 14 points and secured 7 rebounds against the Skylights. Then, in the game of the week against No. 15 Montana Western, Pickens had one of the best games of the year. She dominated inside with 28 points, a season high, and secured 10 rebounds for yet another double-double.
Pickens has Carroll in the driver's seat with 3 games remaining. With a win on Thursday night, they will clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference title. If Western and Rocky lose as well, Carroll will have the title outright. The Fighting Saints will clinch the title no matter what with a win on Saturday against No. 22 Rocky Mountain. That game will be broadcasted on SWX from the P.E. Center at 2PM MT.
On the men's side, Montana Tech is in a similar situation. The Orediggers hold a two-game lead on MSU Northern and Providence. With a win Thursday night, Tech will claim at least a share of the Frontier Conference title. With losses by both Northern and Providence, the Orediggers would claim the outright title. Something they haven't done since their entire roster was born!
Montana Tech will face Providence on Saturday and the outright Conference title will be on the line. If Providence wants any shot at the Frontier Conference title, they must win out starting tomorrow night. By this time next week, we will know the title holders and how the conference tournament will shape up.
Players of the Week:
Nick Hart of Rocky Mountain College: Averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds in 2 games this week, while securing a season-high 17 rebounds in a loss against Montana Tech.
Jamie Pickens: Her 3rd time being voted POTW. She dominated once again on the biggest stage. Against Montana Western, she put up a season high 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Just 3 games remain on the regular season schedule for the Frontier Conference. One things for certain, anything can happen in the Frontier.