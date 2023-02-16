HELENA- Carroll College on the women's side and Montana Tech on the men's side, had the opportunity to clinch outright regular season titles this week, thanks to victories on Thursday. Carroll took care of business on the road against Tech and the Oredigger men snuck out an overtime victory against the Carroll men.
The Caroll women took on Rocky at home, the team that served them their last loss over 4 weeks prior. The game was a back-and-forth battle, Jamie Pickens inserted her dominance in the first half, but Rocky made defensive adjustments in the second half and took the lead late. With the shot clock winding down, Kamden Hilborn launched a pass up in the air intended for Jamie Pickens, and it couldn't have been more perfect. Pickens caught the pass with 2 on the shot clock and put in a lay-up as the clock hit 0, sinking the Battlin' Bears. Carroll held on for a 56-52 win and its 4th outright regular season title in the last 6 seasons.
It was not nearly as dramatic for the Oredigger men. They secured yet another tight victory at home against Carroll, setting up the outright title game against Providence. Tech led wire-to-wire and were never in danger of giving up the lead. Caleb Bellach poured in 23 points, including an impressive 4-4 from the 3-point line. Montana Tech won the game by 27, securing their first back-to-back outright regular season title since the mid 80's.
With just one game remaining, all that remains is seeding for the upcoming Frontier Conference tournament. Carroll and Montana Tech locked up the number one seeds, but there is still room for improvement for plenty of teams beneath them.
Players of the Week:
Caleb Bellach- Montana Tech Junior- He averaged 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in Tech's victories over Carroll and Providence.
Brynley Fitzgerald- UM Western Senior- She averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds 2.5 assists, plus poured in a career high 6 three-pointers against Providence.