A hail mary, a top 15 matchup and a road win over a Division II school were all part of this week's Frontier Conference Football recap.
Frontier Conference Football Recap Week 3
- Jack Marshall // SWX Montana Helena
Jack Marshall
NonStop Local Sports Reporter
