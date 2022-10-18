HELENA- Frontier Conference Basketball decided to introduce a new way to bring hype to the conference and regular season. Media Day. A coach and a captain on the team sat down with media members and board directors from the Frontier Conference and NAIA. Each team had the opportunity to give an outlook on their respective teams heading into the season and what fans can be prepared for in the coming weeks.
The pre-season title favorite, voted by the coaches, was announced at the end and here are the results:
1. Carroll College. (Four First Place Votes)
2. Montana Tech. (Two First Place Votes)
3. Montana Western.
4. MSU Northern.
5. Rocky Mountain College.
6. University of Providence.
The women of the Frontier Conference also had their media day Monday, and the pre-season conference title favorite was no different than the men.
1. Carroll College. (Five First Place Votes)
2. Montana Western. (One First Place Vote)
3. Rocky Mountain College.
4. University of Providence.
5. Montana Tech.
6. MSU Northern.