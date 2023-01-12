HELENA- When describing Frontier Conference basketball, words like tough, strong, deep, talented and competitive are often used. Week one of conference play brought all of these words to fruition, plus one more, unpredictable.
Preseason men's favorite and regular season conference champion last year, Carroll College, hasn't lived up to that ranking yet, while Providence has two conference wins. One of those being an upset in Dillon, against Montana Western this week.
Montana Western mind you, beat Montana Tech earlier this season. A win that many thought would elevate them to the top of the Frontier Conference. Montana Tech since that loss, has won 6 in a row and are solo in first place atop the conference standings. Tech and Western play this Saturday.
MSU Northern got their lone conference win at home, against Carroll College. All of these games and results prove that every one of those words to describe this conference are accurate. Any team in the Frontier Conference can win on any given night. This is only week one of conference play and there are a lot of questions to be answered.
On the Women's side, Carroll and Montana Western are living up to their preseason 1-2 favorites for the conference title. Jaime Pickens of Carroll and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western are pacing the Frontier Conference in scoring. Fitzgerald with a small 1-point advantage per game. That average will go up however, she has been on a tear lately. The Bulldogs are on a current 10 game win streak since their loss at Carroll, and Fitzgerald is averaging a double-double over her last two games. Montana Western jumped from 18th to 12th in the latest NAIA poll, while Carroll fell to 18th after their loss to Rocky.
Rocky Mountain is making the biggest splash in the conference thus far. The Battlin' Bears are 4-0 in conference play, including a dominant win over Carroll this week and are all alone atop the standings. The Bears also made a jump into the top 25 of the NAIA poll, they now sit at 20th.
These three teams are proving to be the top in the conference thus far, but there is still a lot of basketball to be played.
What a week one. We are just getting started. Welcome to Frontier Conference basketball.