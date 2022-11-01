HELENA- With only two games left on the schedule for the Frontier Conference, three teams still have a chance at the title. Two of those three though, control their own destiny.
There are a lot of scenarios that can play out atop the Frontier Conference standings, but Carroll College and College of Idaho are in the driver seat.
If Carroll wins at Southern Oregon and College of Idaho wins at Eastern, we have a showdown in the final week. If Carroll wins the final game on the road at College of Idaho, they win at least a share of the Frontier title. If College of Idaho wins, they are the Frontier Conference champion.
If either of them was to lose this weekend, that brings Montana Tech into the equation. The Orediggers don't control their own destiny and need help from Carroll and College of Idaho. The reason being, is that College of Idaho owns the tie breaker against Tech, after win earlier this year.
All three of these teams know that they need to take care of business this upcoming week, otherwise their postseason dreams will disappear.
A lot will be riding on this very weekend as Carroll and College of Idaho will be on the road! Who will extend their hopes at making the postseason?
