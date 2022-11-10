HELENA- Week 11 of Frontier Conference football did not disappoint. We had two teams controlling their own destiny in the conference title race, Carroll, and College of Idaho, with one on the outside needing help in Montana Tech.
Tech faced their neighborhood rival Montana Western, in what was a must win game for Tech, if they wanted any chance at a Frontier Conference title.
College of Idaho faced Eastern Oregon and with a win, gained at least a share of the Frontier Conference title.
Carroll traveled to Southern Oregon, a place where they hadn't won since 2001, to take on the Raiders. The Fighting Saints needed a win this week and a win at College of Idaho to win a share of the conference title.
Montana Western played spoiler on the Orediggers senior day and got the upset 27-21 led by Reese Neville and Jon Jund, who has been on a tear lately. 10-20, 124 yds and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 19 yards and another score. Neville ran 22 times for 160 yards. Montana Tech is now eliminated from title contention.
College of Idaho took care of business at Eastern Oregon, led by Jon Schofield who ran for 2 touchdowns and Brock Richardson, 9 catches for 81 yards a touchdown. The Yotes are guaranteed at least a share of the Frontier Conference championship who will face Carroll next week.
Carroll rode the coattails of Matthew Burgess and redshirt freshman Chris Akulschin in route to a tight 24-17 victory. Burgess ran 24 times for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Akulschin caught 6 balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. Carroll College will have a Frontier Conference title showdown in week 12, against the College of Idaho Yotes.
If Carroll wins, the Saints will share the Frontier Conference title with the Yotes but would own the tie breaker. The current tie breaker would be defensive points allowed in conference and Carroll has a 160-127 advantage in that category. This would give Carroll the automatic NAIA playoff berth.
If the Yotes win, they are the Frontier Conference Champions and receive a berth into the NAIA playoffs.
Frontier Conference Players of the week:
Offensive- Reese Neville- 22 carries, 160 yards. 7.3 avg per carry.
Defensive- Garrett Worden- 5 total tackles, 3 for loss. 3 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Special Teams- John Mears- 2 field goals, 25 and 24 yards.
NAIA Top 25 Rankings:
College of Idaho moves up1 spot to No. 11
Carroll College also moves up 2 spots to No. 21.