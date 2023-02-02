HELENA- The race for the Frontier Conference regular season title is heating up. On the women's side, two teams are in separating themselves from the others, those being Carroll College and Montana Western. No. 11 Carroll is led by Frontier Conference Player of the Week in Jamie Pickens, and they haven't lost a game since January 7th, against Rocky. They take a 6-game winning streak on the road to MSU Northern on Thursday night.
No. 15 Montana Western is on a 3-game winning streak themselves, with their last loss being January 19th, against Carroll. One of those 3 games being a dominate road win against #22 Rocky Mountain. Brynley Fitzgerald leads the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 30 points against Rocky, with Mesa King and Jordan Sweeney in double digits as well.
Two teams on the men's side have also distanced themselves from the pack, that being Providence and Montana Tech. Providence is now tied atop the Frontier Conference standings, thanks to an MSU Northern upset over the Orediggers. The Argos are led by Frontier Conference Player of the Week, Davien Harris-Williams. Harris-Williams put up 33 points in an 81-80 overtime win at home against Carroll.
Montana Tech still holds the first-place spot over Providence at 7-3, by virtue of the head-to-head tie breaker. The Orediggers beat the Argos at home, for their 24th straight home victory. Playing on the road has been their Achilles heel thus far, as they fell 67-60 to MSU Northern. Caleb Bellach continues to lead the way for Tech, scoring 26 points against Northern, but it wasn't enough.
Jamie Pickens stat line over her last two games- 23 points, 13 rebounds, including a career high 16 rebounds against Providence, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Davien Harris-Williams stat line over his last two games- 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists.
All eyes should be tuned into the Frontier Conference with just 5 games remaining. One thing is for certain, we are in for a wild finish.