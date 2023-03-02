Historic season for Montana Tech rolls on with home games in NAIA Tournament

BUTTE, Mont. -- There's no place like home.
That saying is especially true for the Montana Tech men's basketball team, which hasn't a lost game in the HPER Complex since November 2021. Though the Frontier Conference season is over, the most important games to take place on Kelvin Sampson Court are yet to come.
Seven years is all it took for Montana Tech to rise from one-conference-win doormats to back-to-back Frontier Conference regular season and tournament champions.
This year's team in particular, ranked in the top 10 of the NAIA coaches poll for the first time in program history, might be their best ever.
That would have been tough to believe entering the season, considering that all-time greats from last year's title team like Sindou Diallo, Taylor England, and Drew Huse graduated form the program.
But in Butte, America, it's less about the pieces and more about the whole.
"We had a plan coming into the offseason," head coach Adam Hiatt said. "We knew what we were losing. It was kind of one of those things were it was the last dance for that crew."
"But we also knew what we had coming back," Hiatt continued. "We knew we had a very strong core. And if you have a great core and a great culture, then you can really identify the areas that you need to improve on."
That core translated to a 26-4 record and plenty of hardware, with Hiatt being named Coach of the Year, sharpshooter Asa Williams earning the title of top newcomer, and Caleb Bellach, the newest member of the thousand-point club, leading the Orediggers to heights they've haven't seen since 1999 as the Frontier Conference Player of the Year.
"One of the reasons I came here was to get it to how it was when my dad was playing here," Bellach said. "To do that after my first two years and accomplish that goal is pretty special."
But the Orediggers have their sights set even higher: a national championship.
Last year's team had to travel to Texas to start their tournament run--the only top-3 seed that had to play on the road in the first two rounds--ultimately falling in the second round.
This year, they'll have the luxury of playing those opening-rounding games in their own backyard: a place where they've won 26 straight.
"One of our goals was to win every single home game," Williams said. "So, I want to see every seat sold out. I don't want to see a single seat open. I want this place to be rocking."
The Orediggers' first-round game will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Westmont (Calif.), and if they're victorious, they'll play the winner of Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Eastern Oregon on Wednesday night for the right to go the national site in Kansas City.