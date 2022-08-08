HAVRE, Mont. - Hoops For A Cause celebrated 6 years on Saturday but this one was a little different. Not only were they on pace to break their record for funds raised, they switched from a camp style format to a 3 on 3 tournament.
The turnout was great, and winners were crowned, but like every Hoops For A Cause, the mission remained the same.
“We found a different reason to be getting together with basketball to help somebody six times over now,” stated Hoops for a Cause Director, Chris Mouat. “I think as coaches we have that platform, we’ve got all these players out here working for us. We have the ability to use the game to raise some money for somebody in need and I think that’s huge. I couldn’t be more thankful to the coaches that not only are here, but the ones that send gear. I mean, you saw all the stuff we gave away, it’s a big pile. So, it’s really kind of evolved into something special, and I think the whole Frontier [Conference] can be proud of it.”
This year's recipients were 2 of the Frontier Conferences own with Jett Jones of MSU Northern and Jaynah Gopher of Providence. Both are currently undergoing treatments for thyroid cancer and although they’ve participated in events like this themselves, being on the cause end of it was definitely an eye opening experience.
“It’s humbling in a way, you know,” said Jones. “Normally you’re the one playing in the tournament but you’re the one they’re doing it for. So, yeah, I’m just extremely grateful. Obviously, it’s something that, as far as why I’m a recipient is not great you know, but I’m so grateful to see everyone here and everyone having fun for something like this.”
“I was honored and kind of scared at the same time,” laughed Gopher. “I was in the shower like, oh my gosh, I am so nervous. I was just in the shower, trying to take my time, like I said, just trying to avoid it. I feel all the love and support. Even if they don’t know what they’re here for, I still feel supported and like there’s people behind me.”
“To have them get up there and just address the crowd briefly and look at how strong they’re being in a tough time. I think it’s a great message for kids. Great message,” said Mouat.
We’d like to wish Jett and Jaynah the very best on their road to recovery and thank them for their inspiration!