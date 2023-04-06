DILLON, Mont. -- It takes a village to raise a child.
That's a phrase you've probably heard many times before... but how much truth does it actually hold?
If you ask Paige Paffhausen of Dillon, Montana, population 4,000, truer words have never been spoken.
Fans of Montana Western women's basketball should remember Paige Paffhausen fondly. An instrumental part of the Bulldogs' 2019 national championship run, Paffhausen provided grit at every corner as a multiple-time conference defensive player of the year, ranking third all-time in steals in school history.
And though her playing days are done, Dillon is still her home, as Paffhausen and her husband Mick begin their future as parents for their four-month-old daughter Parker.
But that future was once in doubt.
In December, Paffhausen was told she would need potentially life-saving surgery--just days after welcoming Parker into the world.
"I went in for normal appointments, and it turned out my C-section incision was getting infected," Paffhausen said. "The infection just turned into something worse... I could feel it spreading into my rib cage and down my lef, so we obviously knew something was wrong."
"We got life-flighted from here in Dillon down to Salt Lake City," Paffhausen said. "After that, it was a series of six surgeries within a couple days. It was definitely a very scary time."
But just like the basketball star that came before, Paffhausen's toughness and will to win pulled her through.
And like any good player does, Paffhausen relied on her teammates. But it wasn't just four others in her corner... it was four thousand.
UM Western and all of Dillon came to her aid, as funds from various raffles and game ticket sales were all put toward paying for Paffhausen's medical expenses. And her beloved Bulldogs gave her a show in the meantime.
"I listened to those games, listened and watched," Paffhausen said. "It felt like I still had a piece of home when I was in the hospital. That went a long way for me because it was a long time in the hospital bed... lots of days where you didn't get to see outside, things like that."
"Getting to watch those basketball games and hear those things and all the kind words people said, it helped me a lot," Paffhausen continued.
After such a whirlwind start to motherhood, Paffhausen is finally at ease, knowing that, in life with her new family, the worst is behind and the best is yet to come.
"Being in the hospital for so long, it feels really good to be able to come home, go to work, play with Parker, and show Parker what is is like to live in such an amazing community," Paffhausen said. "We'll take her for road trips to go see grandparents, take her for hikes, all those things Dillon supplies us with. It'll be a lot of fun. I'm really excited."
There are plenty of memories just waiting to be made... and baby Parker trying to steal her mother's thunder during an interview is just the first.
"It took a village for me to get through that process," Paffhausen said through laughter as Parker babbled loudly in the background. "It takes a village to raise a child."