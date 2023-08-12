HAVRE, Mont. - Last year the MSU Northern Lights were anchored by their senior center, Spencer Kolody. Now with year 2 of Jerome Souers program loading, the Lights have turned to the defensive side for leadership. A pair of anchors in a 6’1 235 pound linebacker, Dylan Wampler and a 6’1 240 pound defensive lineman Colter Szymoniak.
“Dylan's been an outstanding leader. He and Colter Szymoniak have been our full time captains in the off season, and those guys have a lot invested in what's happening here,” stated Souers. “I think if you talk to them, you're going to know that there's a work ethic, that this is a player run program, and they're after each other. I mean they're holding each other accountable, which is really hard to do in this day and age. And, you know, I’m pleased with the direction that these guys are taking our team.”
That direction for the Lights? One of progress and determination as they prepare for a new season. A season with the goal to win and expectations that have the two seniors, coach Souers, and the rest of the team all on the same page.
“It starts with all of us,” said Wampler. “Everyone on defense. No one in particular, no position group, but just total control of the game from start to finish. And we start with attacking viciously for pad control.”
“You know how it is, when everyone's moving in the same way and we all can feel that,” added Szymonaik. “So, I think if we're all moving the same way, with the same goal, we'll feel that. We'll know what it's like, you know? And the more kids really just push themselves, trying to win. Not trying to have another season like we had before.”
“Well, it's just coming together and playing complementary football,” Souers added. “Where our offense complements our defense, and our kicking game complements both. And defensively, we're setting up short fields for our offense. But we seek to have balance in our program to where we're playing complementary football."
The countdown to kickoff is underway for MSU Northern as they gear up for their home opener on August 26th.