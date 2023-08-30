HELENA, Mont. – Frontier Conference Commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford announced the addition of Josh Fisher as the new Director of Athletic Communications for the conference. Fisher is a familiar name around the Frontier and the NAIA, having spent much of his career working at member institutions of the two organizations.
"We are excited to announce Josh as our new Director of Athletic Communications to help further the efforts by the Frontier Conference to tell our collective conference story, reinforce our brand, and capture more attention from alumni of our member institutions, current teams and student-athletes, and future recruits and their families," Crawford said.
Fisher will return to the Frontier Conference, where he spent nine years as Sports Information & Events Coordinator at Westminster (Utah), a former Frontier member, and one year as sports information director at Rocky Mountain College. Fisher brings nearly 15 years of experience in the NAIA after working as the assistant AD for athletics communications at Ottawa University-Arizona (OUAZ) the fall of 2018 through this past January.
“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to take on the position of Director of Athletic Communications at the Frontier Conference,” Fisher stated. “I grew up in this industry working in the conference and have always cherished my time in the league. Looking back, I have Wally Feldt to thank for playing a role in my career, and it’s with great respect I take over his duties with the conference. I would also like to thank Commissioner Crawford for trusting me with this role, and I look forward to working closely with him and the member institutions to grow the brand of this great conference.”
During his time at OUAZ, Fisher served on the NAIA-SIDA Board of Directors, was the Golden State Athletic Conference Sports Information Chair and on the GSAC Championships and Awards Sub Committee. The conference named Fisher the 2021-22 Sheri Pine GSAC Sports Information Director of the Year.
Fisher joined OUAZ after spending one year as the Sports Information Director at Rocky Mountain College, where he was named the school's first full-time Sports Information Director. In that one year at Rocky, Fisher oversaw the design and launch of the school's first dedicated athletics website, GoBattlinBears.com. Along with his everyday responsibilities, he was the host SID for the 2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship that was hosted in Billings.
Fisher started his career by spending nine years as the Sports Information & Events Coordinator at Westminster College in his hometown of Salt Lake City. Working as that school’s first full-time SID, Fisher played a crucial role in the design and launch of three different versions of WestminsterGriffins.com, including taking home the NAIA-SIDA award for the top outsourced website in 2009.
Through the years, Fisher has worked as a statistician for the University of Utah football, volleyball, and basketball crews. He was the lead statistician for six NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds. In his career, Fisher has worked as the head statistician and historian for the Utah Blaze of the Arena Football League and held the same capacity with other variations on indoor football across the Wasatch Front.
Fisher also split duties as the play-by-play voice for the University of Utah baseball team for seven years. His experience includes working the score table and statistics for the Utah Jazz of the NBA and SLC Stars of the NBA G-League.