"Just being animals out there": Montana Tech football returns with start of fall camp

BUTTE, Mont. -- Thursday, the Montana Tech Orediggers took to the hashes of Bob Green Field for the first time in months to kick of their fall camp ahead of the 2022 football season. And the sentiment among everybody is the same: it's good to be back.
"I'm looking forward to an hour from now, throwing the first couple balls," senior quarterback Jet Campbell said. "It's just gonna feel really great to get back out there and feel the excitement of this."
And there's plenty reason to be excited. After a disappointing 5-5 campaign in 2021 under a first-year head coach, the Orediggers enter 2022 with something that was missing last year: experience. Montana Tech return 10 offensive starters and four All-Frontier Conference selections.
"Our guys have been in those spots now after a year of experience together, and now, we've got to clean up the little things," head coach Kyle Samson said. "To me, our goal is that we want to be the closest team that any of us have ever been a part of."
But before the Orediggers can reach that zenith, they'll have a lot to prove.
Campbell is returning from season-ending shoulder surgery, and the addition of Montana State transfer Blake Thelen could mean some competition for the starting QB spot.
But Campbell welcomes the challenge, and he says his rocket right arm is ready to roll.
"It feels like nothing's changed, with the exception that I brush my teeth with my left hand still," Campbell said. "That's pretty much it."
Elsewhere, the Orediggers add new defensive coordinator Aric Williams. The former Montana assistant coach and San Jose State defensive backs coach knows a thing or two about taking the ball away. That's critical for a Montana Tech team that finished last in the conference in turnovers a season ago.
"The ball is the most important thing in the game," redshirt junior linebacker Ben Windauer said. "As a defensive player, we've got to take that ball away... punching at it, ripping, just being animals out there."
They'll need to play like animals, considering the Bulldogs (UM Western), Battlin' Bears (Rocky), Saints (Carroll), and Yotes (College of Idaho) all finished ahead of the Orediggers in the preseason poll.
"We were picked fifth--we know what people think of us, and that's great," Samson said. "We're worried about ourselves. But we definitely want to go out and prove that we're not the fifth best team in the conference."
"We've got a lot of work to do, but we're excited to come out and prove people wrong," Samson continued.
The Orediggers will get their first chance to hush the critics on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Eastern Oregon.