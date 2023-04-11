HELENA- After 50 plus years in education and 14 years as the Frontier Conference Commissioner, Kent Paulson decides to call it a career. Paulson announced his retirement earlier this afternoon at a press conference in Helena, effective June 30th, 2023.
Paulson gathered among family, friends and colleagues who have supported him throughout his entire career. Including his wife, Joan, who will be celebrating 50 years of marriage next to Kent in 2024. Before becoming the Frontier Conference Commissioner, Paulson spent 14 years at Whitefish high school as a principal and an assistant principal. He also spent years coaching track and field and baseball at Troy and C.M.R. high school.
Paulson's career highlights include, the expansion of the Frontier Conference, brokering the webcasting of conference events, increasing corporate sponsorships and the development of the fall media day, among many other accomplishments.
Paulson has also received many awards throughout his tenure. Including the MCA Outstanding Contributor Award, the NAIA Award of Merit and the NAIA Charles M. Morris Administrator of the Year Award.
Under Kent Paulson, the Frontier Conference saw the addition of associate members in Southern Oregon, College of Idaho and most recently, Arizona Christian as football only members.
Kent Paulson was asked about one of his favorite moments as a Frontier Conference Commissioner, and he responded with a moment involving his son. The 2019 NAIA semi-final game, in which Kurt guided Carroll College to a national championship appearance. He described some of his feelings of being on the sidelines of that game as, "Nervous, very nervous." A moment that he will cherish forever.
Montana Chancellor Dr. Les Cook among many others had words of praise for Paulson, "We are extremely appreciative for Kent's commitment and enthusiasm for the Frontier Conference and NAIA Athletics over the past 14 years." Cook went on to say that, "A solid foundation has been established and the momentum will continue as the conference expands." He went on to say, "We are forever grateful to both he and Joan, for their dedication and support."
A search for Paulson's replacement will begin immediately. Chancellor Les Cook and Carroll College President Dr. John Cech will co-chair the search committee, made up of chancellors, presidents and athletic directors.
The Frontier Conference will always remember Kent Paulson as one of the greatest commissioners the conference has ever had.