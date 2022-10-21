GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You’d think an appropriate send off for a team representing their country would be a fancy dinner party or a get together before they head to the airport.
Not for the Lady Argos.
For them, they spent their last few days in the Electric City just as they have since being selected. Putting in the work and giving their time to the community that's supported them.
“Our girls are out there running this camp and working with them. And we’re doing, this is a high school group right here, we’re doing exactly what we do in practice," stated Argos WBB Assist. Coach, J.C. Isakson. "And now they’re the ones giving instructions and coach Himmelberg and I are the ones sitting back. Maybe it shows that coaching isn’t as easy as it appears sometimes.”
Thankfully, they’ll leave the coaching up to coaches Himmelberg and Isakson in Mexico. As for the camp, it was a great opportunity to get the girls excited for action and raise some last minute money to help make this trip a memorable one.
“So, we’re doing this trip, this trip to Mexico, completely out of fund-raised money," added Isakson "And this money will go directly to food cost for them, paying for the buses. We’re gonna do some sightseeing down there.”
“I’m ready. I’m excited just thinking about it," smiled Argos senior, Brooklyn Harn. "Our team’s ready and I’m super excited to play with them and as a team. As long as we’re ready, we’re good. For the past week we’ve been putting everything together, just the last details, we’ve been team bonding a lot, really just mentally getting there. We’ve been watching documentaries about basketball actually, as a team, we’re just ready. We are so ready to go.”
Sounds like they’re ready!
The Lady Argos take the court Friday, at 10:30 AM, against Team Argentina. To watch the games live, visit upargos.com!