GREAT FALLS, Mont. - What a difference a year can make in sports, as just a season ago, the Lady Argos had a historic run.
28 wins, a 21 match win streak, and an appearance in the Elite 8.
However, the 2022 squad has struggled early, putting more ticks in the loss column. And going into a big conference weekend, it begs the question, what's the mood like in the Providence locker room?
“I think initially there was a lot of panic. It was kind of like, woah, what is this? Why are we losing? This doesn’t happen to us," stated Argos Head Volleyball Coach, Arunas Duda. "And so, there was a lot of panic and a lot of frustration immediately. I think this last week after having some more practice, having some time to reset a little bit, change our mindset a little bit.. We’ve taken some good strides forward.”
Strides forward can certainly be the key to righting the "ship" that was so close to the Final 4 just a year ago. But what exactly seems to be the biggest hurdle for this year's squad that’s cause for concern so early?
“You know, we’re a young team. Graduating what we did last year and those that have moved on. I mean, we lost 4 starters. 4 impactful starters," continued Duda. "Just trying to figure out who we are and what our identity is, and you know that being said, who's gonna be the one that steps up. That’s what we’re still searching for.”
The Lady Argos will look to keep the momentum going from Labor Day Weekend victory over Arizona Christian, as they prepare for the Frontier/North Star Conference crossover at MSU Northern starting Friday.