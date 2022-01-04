GREAT FALLS, Mont- The lady Argos are back in action at the McLaughlin Center preparing for Frontier conference play, first opening against the 10-3 Montana Western Bulldogs.
Another hot start by the University of Providence women's basketball team but this week it's all about getting an early start to the Frontier conference race.
The veteran team is entering the week on a five-game win streak, four of those victories coming from the Cactus Classic.
Prior to the tournament, the Argos got a taste of some Frontier conference play, dropping a match to the Rocky Mountain College Bears 56-71, and defeating the MSU-Northern Skylights 74-48.
Carroll, Rocky Mountain, and Western are also sitting in good standings but Head Coach Bill Himmelberg says this week the focus is inward.
"The biggest thing for us is taking care of us, making sure that we take care of the basketball. Frontier conference is such a tough league and it's always going to come down to one or two plays. Every game is a close game. Our league is extremely tough top to bottom, all good coaching, all good players. So, it's going to come down to either one or two plays. So we have to make sure it's a rebound or a loose ball, control all those things we can control and make sure we get the ball when we need to and then make shots," said Himmelberg.
The Argos will be at home this week taking on Western Thursday (Jan 6th) at 5pm, and back again Saturday (Jan 8th) for a 2pm tip-off against Montana Tech.