GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Along with having their most dominant season in program history this year the University of Providence volleyball team is celebrating their two senior stars, Sacha Legros and Cydney Finberg-Roberts, who both set new school records.
For the last few years Sacha Legros and Cydney Finberg-Roberts have racked up numerous individual awards at the conference and national level but to finish their last year, these two ladies have moved their names to the top of the list setting new school records in career digs and career assist.
After redshirting her freshman year setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts began to make her name great, setting a Frontier Conference assists record in 2019, notching 2nd Team All-American the last two seasons, and of course setting the new school record in career assists.
The Columbia Falls product ended her career with 3,617 assists passing up former leader Dani Norling by nearly 1,300 assists, and of course, making memories that she'll never forget.
"It was awesome looking back on it now that my career is done it's nice to reminisce on all the seasons I had at up. I think starting out I knew I wanted to play and I wanted to compete but I didn't think that I would accomplish something like that when I started playing. I’m really proud of myself and just also thankful for my coaches and teammates who helped me get there," said Finberg-Roberts.
As for Legros, her time as an Argo came up nothing short of great. Honorable Mention All-American & 1st Team All-Conference last season and this year collecting a total of 1,995 career digs, pushing past previous record-holder Kari Schiller.
"I mean I really didn't even think I would play as a libero. So just making those numbers... it was cool and obviously without that coach I would have never done it. Coming from freshman year where I barely played at all and coming here was just awesome and I’m so happy coach trusted me to get that job done. So yeah, it's been good to hit those milestones with Fen and just enjoying... I could not have done it without a team and coach," said Legros.
This year the Argos won their pool at the National Championship and played their first quarterfinal match in program history.
After years of making their school proud, these young ladies are now preparing for the next chapter of their lives.
"I would like to stay in volleyball so I’m kind of looking what my options are right now and see if I can help coaching or whatever is possible for me and then work part-time somewhere else... trying to figure out who I am without volleyball, I guess," said Legros.
"Right now, I’m teaching high school PE & Health. I definitely want to teach; you know that's always what I wanted to do but I think also like Sacha said being around sports and hopefully coaching comes into the picture but for right now I’m going to teach and be with my family and enjoy being back in the Flathead Valley," said Finberg-Roberts.
It's no doubt Legros and Finberg-Roberts have taken this Providence volleyball program to the next level, and with the bar raised even higher maybe there's a chance the Argos bring home the national trophy in the near future.