Montana Tech chasing No. 1 after Orediggers ranked No. 2 in Frontier football poll

BUTTE, Mont. -- As the Orediggers of Montana Tech get the pads popping for the first time in months, the number two appears to be on everyone's mind.
Last year, Montana Tech sported the Frontier Conference's No. 2 offense, to go alongside their No. 2 defense, which didn't allow more than 30 points in a single game.
That's resulted in the No. 2 ranking in this year's preseason poll, the highest for the Digs since coach Kyle Samson took over in 2020.
It's a sign of respect for a program on the rise... but there's a number that they're chasing that's even better than two.
"We want to always be number one," redshirt junior safety Kade Wilcox said. "We're happy with the respect we've earned over last couple years, but we're excited to keep going."
Much of the program's growth over the last three years has come from underdogs stepping up when the time called for it.
Just see junior quarterback Blake Thelen, who, after helping to guide the Orediggers to last year's 7-3 record and third-place finish, now takes full command of the position.
Now, Tech can't call itself an underdog anymore... but that's just the way they want it.
"We're not going to surprise anybody this year, which is a great thing," Samson said. "We don't want our program to ever be in a spot anymore where we're having to surprise people."
"We're excited, and our guys are embracing that [preseason ranking]," Samson continued. "But we've got to focus on what we've got to do, not what everybody else is doing."
Montana Tech will have three weeks to get the roster into working order before kicking off the season against a familiar foe: longtime rival Carroll, which sits just one spot back in the polls at No. 3.
"It should be a heck of a lot of fun," Samson said. "This place is going to be rocking--Bob Green Field, we're expecting eight or nine thousand people for that rivalry game."
"We want to embrace that challenge," Samson added. "What a way to kick off this season with a big-time game on our home field."
The long wait for Oredigger football comes to a close on Thursday, Aug. 31.