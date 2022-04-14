Montana Tech makes final preparations ahead of spring football game

BUTTE, Mont. -- The bleachers at Bob Green Field in Butte may have been empty on Thursday night, but they'll be full of copper and green come Friday, April 22.
At the yearly spring game, Montana Tech fans will get a look at how 15 days of spring camp have shaped up what will eventually become the 2022 Orediggers football team.
Head coach Kyle Samson is excited to see how the team's practices will translate to a game setting.
"You do different things throughout practice, but to have more of a game-like situation [will help us figure out] how to react," Samson said. "Really seeing how they compete, not only our older guys, but a lot of our younger guys who will be getting a lot of reps as well, is going to be great.
Samson says that special teams will be a priority in the spring scrimmage, but fans might be more interested to see how the defense comes together under new coordinator Aric Williams.
Safety Brandon Morley says the Orediggers already have plenty of confidence in the new scheme.
"Just details--details are huge--Coach Williams emphasized that when he came in," Morley said. "Whether that's fitting up on a tackle or little things like day one fundamentals."
"Putting it all together when you're out there, and not letting the moment be too big when we go 11-on-11 live," Morley continued. "Stay in the moment, and just harp on the details, really."
While a player like Morley has been in this spot before, others will be getting their first taste of a spring game in Butte.
Receiver Mark Estes knows a thing or two about catching a pass, having previously spent time at Montana State before transferring to Tech last summer. This will be his first time in copper and green for a spring scrimmage, and he already knows just how great it will feel having that Mining City support raining down from the stands.
"The atmosphere that Montana Tech has helps a lot, especially on game days," Estes said. "It gets pretty loud, like during the Copper Game (home opener), it's hard for opposing offenses to get going. It's definitely in our advantage."
For folks interested in attending the spring game, gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m.