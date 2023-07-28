BUTTE, Mont. -- It was in early March that a roaring crowd inside the HPER Complex became stunned in silence less than a minute into Montana Tech's first ever home playoff game.
"It was kind of a rollercoaster," Montana Tech senior forward Caleb Bellach said. "I went from being to excited to get going, to 'what just happened?,' to 10 minutes later, I'm in the training room and everyone's telling me that my knee's blown."
A torn ACL and meniscus. It was immediately evident that Bellach would miss the remainder of Montana Tech's season.
Losing the Frontier Conference Player of the Year was a massive blow, but the Orediggers turned it into a rallying cry, coming back from deficits in both opening-round games and ultimately advancing to the national quarterfinals in Kansas City despite their leader being sidelined.
"For the team as a whole, it was great for them to be able to showcase their abilities and hard work on the national stage," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. "For Caleb, it was definitely a setback."
"But now Caleb is more motivated than he's ever been in his career to get back and be a part of the team again," Hiatt continued.
But before Bellach can rejoin his teammates, a summer full of rehab stands in the way. And the progress he's already made has been inspiring.
"I'm starting to finally get there," Bellach said. "I'm starting to do some jogging. Coach Hiatt takes me on insanely long bike rides, so that's good for me too."
"I need to get my fine motor skills back, and my ball-handling," Bellach continued.
"I can still shoot it, though," Bellach said with a laugh. "Shooting... that's like riding a bike."
With nearly every top contributor from last year's Frontier title team returning for the 2024 campaign, the Orediggers will take it slow with bringing Bellach back into the lineup; Hiatt expects a December return for the All-American.
But when Bellach finally puts that #10 jersey on once again, it'll be a moment right out of a movie.
"I'm so excited... I think about it every day," Bellach said. "I don't really know what it's going to be like. I've never taken this much time off away from basketball."
"This summer, if I wasn't hurt, I'd be playing in Big Sky state games and 3-on-3 tournaments," Bellach continued. "That's just what I like to do--play all year-round."
"It's definitely been a mix-up," Bellach said. "But I'm really looking forward to it."
The rest of the Mining City will be looking forward to it too.