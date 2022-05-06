Montana Tech's Hunter Spartz earns NFL opportunity

BUTTE, Mont. -- A Frontier Conference kid having the chance to play for an NFL team is no small deal.
Only two Montana Tech alums in history have played in an NFL game: Don Heater in 1972 and Craig Kupp (current NFL star Cooper Kupp's father) in 1991.
That's why offensive lineman Hunter Spartz getting invited to the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp is so special.
"I'm still trying to process everything, but I'm excited," Spartz said. "Obviously, they see something in me, and I'm really appreciative of them for that. I'm just really happy to get to go prove myself."
Spartz wowed a lot of NFL scouts as the only Oredigger at Montana State's Pro Day, with 28 bench reps, a 30-inch vertical leap, and a 40-yard dash of just over five seconds.
Spartz went undrafted, perhaps for being undersized for a lineman at just 6 feet tall, but he's got the quickness and the grit to make up for it.
"He's not the tallest by NFL standards by any means, but I think interior, at guard or center, he could have a fit there," Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson said.
"The way he can move with how big he is--his first couple steps are very quick--I think that's what intrigues a lot of NFL scouts," Samson continued.
While Spartz' athleticism and determination have helped him to overcome his size, it's his intellect that he uses from his degree at Montana Tech that makes him a truly unique product on the gridiron.
"Mentally, you've got to be locked in," Spartz said. "Graduating with my engineering degree helps me understand the physics of football."
"Football is a game of angles," Spartz continued. "Taking angles, the low man wins. Watching film, taking note of what angle you need to take [to make a play], I definitely think that helps."
Now Spartz has the opportunity to apply his analytical approach to one of the NFL's most analytical franchises. And whether or not he makes the cut, Spartz is set up for success whichever path life takes him down.
"He's already graduated and has multiple job offers," Samson said. "I think he's one of those kids that did it the right way."
"He's got an opportunity, but he's also got a great degree to fall back on here at Montana Tech," Samson continued. "If he gets that opportunity, it would be awesome for us as a staff to go out and watch him play in that first game. That would be pretty dang cool."
Spartz will participate in the Patriots' minicamp from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15, with the focus on schematics and individual drills. And while he'll be 2,500 miles from home, he'll know that the entire Mining City is in his corner.
"It's every kid's dream to try and keep playing football at every opportunity you get at the next level," Spartz said. "I've just got to try and stay grounded. Stay relaxed, stay focused, stay the course."