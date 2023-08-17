DILLON, Mont. -- The spirits are high in Dillon as the Montana Western Bulldogs await the completion of their shiny new football complex. But in the meantime, it's one more go-around in the old grass patch for some good old-fashioned, hard-nosed football. And that's the way that they've done it in Dillon for decades.
It's that small-town, rough 'n' tumble reputation that's powered Montana Western to consistent success, including a conference title in 2021 and just one sub-.500 season since head coach Ryan Nourse returned to the sideline in 2016.
But that edge was nearly lost last year. After a 3-1 start, the Bulldogs lost three straight to fall out of title contention.
It took a 4-0 finish and two victories over ranked opponents to bring them back to their typical standards.
"Maybe the worst word in sports is 'arrival,' unless you're arriving for the bus on time," Nourse said. "Once you believe you've arrived, everything is over. And that's really what happened to us in the middle."
"The guys were hungry to finish strong," Nourse continued. "They reset, and we did the things that we necessary to put ourselves in a position to win."
Now the Bulldogs will have to reset once again. With longtime quarterback and two-time Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund departed, it's up to Michael Palandri or Weber State transfer Kaden Jenks (or possibly both, according to Nourse) to fill the void.
It's question marks like that which have the Bulldogs ranked fourth in the conference preseason poll behind rivals like Montana Tech and Carroll.
But that, along with these 90-degree days of summer, might be just the kick they need to keep complacency from settling in.
"You always feel like the underdog," junior guard Marcus Lombard said. "No matter what, you have to put in more work to win. If you feel like you're the better player, then you think you don't have to put in as much work to win."
"I think having stuff like this, a mid-day practice when it's super hot and everyone's suffering, you know you have to outwork the competition," Lombard added.
The Bulldogs will have to get to work quickly, as the season starts with a brutal two-game road trip at Eastern Oregon and conference favorite College of Idaho.
It's a tall task, but remember, the Bulldogs ended last season's schedule with back-to-back road wins. They've got history, and the ever-quotable wisdom of coach Nourse, on their side.
"We're not fixated on our history, but once you lose your history, you lose your perspective," Nourse said. "There's a certain list of things that have to be checked off in order to be successful in football. You don't get to skip one, two, and three, and then do four and five, and still think you're going to have success."
The 2023 campaign kicks off in Le Grande, Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 2.