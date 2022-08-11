"More steak and a lot less sizzle": UM Western gears up for title defense at fall football camp

DILLON, Mont. -- The road to repeating starts with humble beginnings.
While the Montana Western Bulldogs await the building of their shiny new athletic complex, they'll be doing their fall camp practicing in the grass patch behind the campus gym. It's nothing fancy, and that's the way they like it.
"That's just kind of how we always do things down here," head coach Ryan Nourse said. "It's more steak and a lot less sizzle, and that's probably why we win most of the time."
The Bulldogs sure won most of the time last season--enough to claim a share of the Frontier Conference crown and grab a spot in the NAIA playoffs.
That's earned the program enough respect to rank on top of the conference preseason poll, even after losing five of their 11 All-Conference selections.
Of course, they'll be the first to tell you that a title like that means zip when the first whistle of the new year blows.
"I think it's just another social media label that we get," junior defensive lineman Reese Artz said. "I feel like we do a really good job of not paying much attention to that, and just kind of building off last year [instead]."
"You always have your mirror to look at what you've done, but you want to build off it every year and keep going," Artz added.
The Bulldogs have plenty to build on, especially on offense. UM Western lead the Frontier Conference in both passing and rushing in 2021 by a healthy margin. With All-Conference First Teamers like quarterback Jon Jund and running back Reese Neville back in the saddle, they've got the pieces to keep the scoreboard lights on all night.
"I think our running game is really a force to be reckoned with," Neville said. "We've got me and Colten McPhee leading the two-headed dragon."
"We've got the guys to just about anything to score on every defense in the conference, or any defense in the country, honestly," Neville continued.
In just two short weeks, it's out of the practice pads and into the gameday gear, as the Bulldogs open the 2022 season at Carroll: the preseason No. 2 team.
Western has won just once in Helena since 2004. That kind of punch in the mouth to start the season could be just what they need.
"It's really the best thing you can have happen to you in Game 1," Nourse said. "I think it makes the preparation a little better. It keeps the enthusiasm and energy high throughout camp, knowing that when you're going into this, you're going into it full force right away."
We'll see just how long the Bulldogs can stay top dogs when the pads crunch on Aug. 27.