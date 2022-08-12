HAVRE, Mont. - They say football is a game won in the trenches. I know it’s a cliché but it’s also very true. And for 4th year Lights Center, Spencer Kolody, trench warfare? It’s kind of his thing.
“As a Center, you’re kind of the leader of the offense anyways. Because it all starts with the snap obviously, and I feel pretty good about it,” stated Kolody. “I have a loud personality, you’ll hear me and I’ll get on people. I don’t know. I just like it.”
Kolody is a 6’5” 300 pound offensive lineman hailing from Saskatchewan Canada, and is one of the foundational pieces of the 2022 MSU Northern Lights. He may not be the center of attention, but as the TEAM'S center, he’ll be the first to tell you that it’s the perfect fit for someone like him.
“I don’t imagine myself anywhere else, I’m a pretty aggressive guy and I like getting to smack people, and legally line up and just smack someone as hard as you can across from you.”
See what I mean?
After 4 years at MSU Northern, he’s also found himself in a leadership role on a team that’s once again under a new head coach. And as for Coach Souers thoughts on the matter, that role is a perfect fit as well.
“I think Spencer’s been a great leader, you know. It’s sometimes tough for an offensive lineman,” said Souers. “But he does a great job, sets a good example, he’s a hard worker, and his teammates respect him. He’ll outwork anybody. So, he just needs to continue to set the pace and the tone for our offense and get ready to follow.”
“I think Havre is really going to enjoy the Northern Lights. We’re coming around and it’s pretty awesome to see,” smiled Kolody.
I know I'm excited to see and we’ll all get our first glimpse of Spencer and these “new look Lights”, Saturday, August 27th, when they make the trip to Caldwell to take on The College of Idaho.