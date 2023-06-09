Next generation of Orediggers learn to love hoops at Montana Tech youth development camp

BUTTE, Mont. -- Even in the middle of summer, the basketball recruiting grind doesn't stop--at least not at Montana Tech.
And what's a better way to scout the next generation of Orediggers than inviting them to shoot some hoops in your own backyard?
...OK, so it's not exactly "scouting" when most participants are still a decade out from college.
What it is, though, is building culture. The recent success of Montana Tech basketball is helping to transform Butte into a basketball town. So, why, not teach 'em young that the Mining City is the place to be if you've got hoop fever?
"It's just a great introduction to the game... we're teaching a lot of fundamentals," Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt said of the Montana Tech youth development camp, held this weekend at the campus' HPER Complex. "They get to play, and there's a lot of competitions that we mix in. It kind of shows the attention to detail that we love, and the work ethic."
"We're just trying to teach the kids in our local community how to be good basketball players," Hiatt added.
It's safe to say that they're doing a pretty good job--since the camp's inception eight years ago, the number of yearly participants has skyrocketed from just a handful to nearly 200.
And for the kids, why not? It's a chance to hang out with Oredigger stars like Keeley Bake and Asa Williams, and perhaps find a new passion that was just waiting to be discovered.
"I had a problems going into layups, but now I can do it better here," said 11-year-old Madison Reynolds. "I love being a point guard and I love shooting. I may not make it, but it's my favorite, and so is making friends."
The campers, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, put their skills to the test on Friday. But does Coach believe there are any future Orediggers among the crowd?
"I do," Hiatt said. "There's a few younger players here in our fourth and fifth grade divisions that are exceptional... they're probably going to be on our future recruiting boards."
That's pretty high praise for a group so young, but it only makes since considering who these kids are modeling their game after.
"It's Steph Curry," said Reynolds. "Even if I don't shoot in a while, I can make it really easily."
"Current player... James Harden," said 10-year-old George Scott... who seemed less than enthused at the suggestion of growing out a beard similar to Harden's.
The camp continues through Saturday, June 10, before Montana Tech's high-potential camps kick in from June 19-22 and June 26-29.