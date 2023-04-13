No spring weather for spring football game, but that's OK with Montana Tech

BUTTE, Mont. -- As they say in Butte, 'If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes.'
You might need to do a little more waiting than that, as the forecast says that the Mining City is in for cold, snowy conditions through Friday's spring football game at Montana Tech. But that's never stopped the Orediggers before.
That expression about Butte weather might be a slight exaggeration, but the Orediggers do believe that the wide range of ever-changing conditions in the Mining City gives them an edge. They'll be ready to take the turf come rain or shine... or seven feet of snow.
"Coming to Butte, elevation, weather, I think we kind of have an advantage against some teams that don't necessarily have these kind of conditions," senior running back Kaleb Winterburn said. "I think, as a whole, playing in this weather, we're ready for hot, and we're ready for cold."
"If we have to travel somewhere cold, we'll be ready," Winterburn continued.
Perhaps the best moment of Montana Tech's brushes with blizzards came last season on a blustery October Saturday, when the Orediggers put up 45 points in a snowstorm to top Southern Oregon.
Even in the pounding precipitation, quarterback Blake Thelen was as sharp as they come, launching a pair of touchdowns on 232 yards passing.
"They embrace it," head coach Kyle Samson said. "A lot of times, honestly, it's like you're a little kid. You loved playing in the backyard in your snow pants, so these guys love it."
"We're just trying to get the best work we can possibly get done," Samson added. "Doesn't matter what the weather is."
We know that the Orediggers will tough it out; question is, can the fans brave the elements?
We'll find out on Friday, April 14 when the spring game commences at 5 p.m.