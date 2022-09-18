HVARE, Mont. - Up here in Havre on a beautiful Saturday as the North clashes with the West. Montana Western Bulldogs taking on the MSU Northern Lights.
Let’s take you to the action for how this one went down.
Bulldogs looking to make it 3 wins in a row while the lights are looking for their first win of the season!
Northern would force an early turnover with a fumble recovery, but I think the Bulldogs took it personally, because the next drive was when the Western offense found the endzone with this 30 yard run by Reese Neville, touchdown Bulldogs!
Bulldogs would score again but now the Lights are pushing down field until, Kameron Rauser picks off Brendan Medina stopping the Lights momentum in its tracks.
Later in the drive on 2nd down, it’s DJ Kirven out of the backfield with a touchdown of his own.
Northern made a change at Quarterback and had a nice drive going under a minute left in the first. But then, 3rd and 8. Same story, different QB. Cody Whalen picks off Kaymen Cureton
Northern was able to avoid the shutout late in the game but in the end the Bulldogs make it 3 in row with a final score of 35-6.