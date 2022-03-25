Orediggers return to Bob Green Field for spring practice

BUTTE, Mont. -- Football is back. It wasn't gone all that long, but nonetheless, Bob Green Field was full of life on Friday evening, as the Montana Tech Orediggers got back into the swing of things by kicking off their spring practices.
"It's great to be back on the field with the guys," head coach Kyle Samson said. "They've worked extremely hard this offseason, and now we get to get out and have fun playing the game we love, coaching the game we love."
With his first season of head coaching under his belt, Samson is eager to get his Orediggers back on the turf and in the huddle.
The Orediggers are one of the Frontier Conference's better teams historically, though last year's post-COVID season saw a couple growing pains, as Montana Tech went 5-5 with two of those losses coming by five points or fewer.
But with star players like quarterback Jet Campbell and receiver Trevor Hoffman coming back, this year's team will have somewhat of a veteran presence that was missing a year ago.
"We had spurts of being a really good football team last year," Campbell said. "It was just kind of a tale of two halves most games. We'd fire up in the first half and then simmer down in the second half."
"Coming together at halftime and finding a way to replicate the stuff we do in the first half into the second half--if we can do that, we're going to be tough to beat," Campbell continued.
The Orediggers wil get 15 practices in before their spring game on April 22. Right now, it's all about the fundamentals and figuring out who'll be donning the copper and green this fall.
"We return a lot of starters, but we have some young guys that are going to be competing for spots too," Samson said. "We're trying to build our depth with our twos and our threes, but at the same time, no one's guaranteed a spot from last year."
"We're seeing that competition, not only offense vs. defense, but within position groups," Samson continued. "Who's going to step up and be the guy that can step on the field for us on August 27 and try to compete for our ultimate goal, the Frontier [Conference] championship?"