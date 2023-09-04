Palandri, Peck, Barnett Earn Frontier Conference Football Honors

Michael Palandri of Montana Western, Hunter Peck from Carroll, and Rocky Mountain’s Kaysan Barnett are this week’s Erck Hotels Frontier Conference Football Athletes of the Week.
Palandri earned the Offensive Player award after leading the Bulldogs to a 38-14 win at Eastern Oregon on Saturday. The sophomore quarterback threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns while picking up another 37 yards rushing. Palandri completed 65.4 percent of his passes and had an efficiency rating of 214.8.
Peck was named the Defensive Player after recording six tackles and two sacks in No. 15 Carroll’s 21-19 win at No. 16 Montana Tech on Thursday. The junior tied for the team lead in tackles and he made the stop on Tech’s two-point conversion late in the game to preserve the victory.
The Special Teams award went to Barnett following the Battlin’ Bears 45-0 win at MSU-Northern. The junior averaged 20 yards per punt return with a long return of 45 yards. His 24-yard return late in the first half led to a Rocky touchdown and a 21-0 lead at the break. Barnett also totaled three tackles on defense.