HAVRE, Mont. - Well, as I’m sure most of you were aware, it was a scorcher across the Treasure State on Saturday, and Havre was no exception, as the MSU Northern Lights hosted the Southern Oregon Raiders in their first home game of the season.
Start time got moved up from 1 to 11:30 but it was still 91 at kickoff
Raiders were quick to get on the board with a keeper by Ben Rash for 6.
The lights offense struggled early including a giveaway in the first quarter. The only bright side was that they’d get the ball right back courtesy of an amazing pick by Hunter Riley.
Sadly for Northern Lights fans, it was more trips to the endzone by the Raiders, including a “Moss” like grab by Bryce Goggin for a touchdown.
The Lights did find the endzone just before half thanks to a toss by Kaymen Cureton to Levi Keltner.
MSU Northern avoids a shut out but not another tick in the loss column, as the Raiders go “lights out” in the second half.
Final Score: Southern Oregon - 56, MSU Northern - 6.