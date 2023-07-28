If you have been scrolling through Twitter recently and you see someone, take an official or unofficial visit to Carroll, you might have noticed that there is a big ol kings chair that they are sitting in in the photos, so I had to figure out, where exactly did this chair come from?
The short answer is that the throne was ordered by the coaching staff from a place in Texas about six months ago.
“They like it, their parents like it, it's good media…it's good interaction with social media out there, it's a positive way to have such great kids come out and visit our place so, it's a positive on both sides,” Carroll College Head Football Coach Troy Purcell said.
The chair is part of a larger recruiting strategy by Carroll where recruits also get to pose next to the six national championship trophies that the saints have won.
“That's how the world is right now, I never thought we’d buy a kings chair, haha, it's very important, I think it's very important having that exposure, the guys work their tails off to have a little recognition,” Purcell said.
Carroll has also been using its locker room and film room to help coax recruits to come to Helena, two things that Purcell helped install.
“When I first got here it needed some amping up a little bit, the tradition has been outstanding with coach Gagliardi, coach Hunthausen, coach Petrino and coach Van Deist, four hall of fame head coaches. So, the tradition is great, 45 conference championships, six national championships,” Purcell said. “So right away it was ‘let's get that locker room cleaned up’ so us and the coaches you know rolled up the sleeves and started painting and tearing lockers out.”
The Saints will start doing some official visits in this fall after offering multiple high schoolers throughout the summer.