SIOUX CITY- Rocky Mountain College women's basketball comes up short to Thomas More university 60-58 in the NAIA Women's Division I National Championship Quarterfinals.
Thomas More took a two-point lead with 33 seconds to play and was able to hold off the Battlin' Bears to advance to the NAIA national semifinals.
N'Dea Flye led Rocky with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. It was Flye's 17th double-double of the season. Kloie Thatcher and Shauna Bribiescas each scored 10 points in a game where Rocky struggled to shoot the ball well. The Battlin' Bears shot 37.5% from the floor and just 11.1% from beyond the arc.
Alexah Chrisman led Thomas More with 12 points and nine rebounds. The 30-4 Saints advance to the NAIA Fab Four with the win.
The loss ends a historic season for Rocky where the program won the most games in a single season (29) and won the program's first national tournament postseason game. They won three total games in the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.