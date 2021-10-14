Sacha Legros breaks program record for career digs

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- The University of Providence is giving a big shoutout to one of the lady Argos, after breaking the program record for career digs.
Senior Libero Sacha Legros is moving to the top of the list after reaching 1,699 digs.
The record was broke Tuesday night against the Carroll College Saints, with Legros finishing the night with 26 digs.
The previous record was held by Kari Schiller, with 1,680 digs.
With three weeks left in the regular season, Legros thinks she can widen that gap even more.
"I mean, obviously I have that 2,000 in my mind but I doubt that will be doable. I know I have it with my JUCO digs but I don't have it right now so, I think I just have that big 2,000 in my head. It could be a great thing but as long as the team does good I really just don't care about that kind of stuff," Legros said.