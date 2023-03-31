Snowy conditions won't stop Montana Tech football from putting together pieces in spring practice

BUTTE, Mont. -- The weather may beg to differ, but it is spring in the Mining City. And that means that life is blooming on Bob Green Field once again.
That blooming isn't in the form of flowers, but rather footballs, practice pads, Gatorade coolers, and, of course, the Montana Tech Orediggers.
And they're not going to let a little snow stop their fun.
"It's Butte... you know how it is," senior running back Kaleb Winterburn said. "It's cold, we've got long winters. Until April, it's going to look like this."
"But to finally get on the turf and get the pads popping a little bit... it feels good," Winterburn added.
There's plenty of reason for the Orediggers to smile when you look up and down the roster. Though longtime standouts like quarterback Jet Campbell and wide receiver Trevor Hoffman are now departed, the vast majority of last season's 7-3 squad returns.
That includes the entire coaching staff--the first time it's stayed the same from season to season in head coach Kyle Samson's tenure.
That kind of continuity makes his job a little easier. Though, as Samson says, spring ball serves as the perfect opportunity to find some diamonds in the rough.
"You build a team in the offseason," Samson said. "You don't really build a team during the season or fall camp. It's built in these months."
"We have a pretty good idea of our ones, it's just really about trying to see who can be our twos and threes... who can get on the bus for us when we go on the road," Samson continued. "And who's going to surprise? That's what I love about spring ball--there's always a couple guys that surprise you and are really able to help you win in the fall."
Of course, the long-term goal is a Frontier Conference title, though the Orediggers will have their work cut out for them right off the bat when defending champion Carroll comes to town for the home opener on Sept. 2.
But that's still months down the road. Getting the pieces together in time for the spring scrimmage in mid-April is the first step.
"Just every day, coming out here trying to work as hard as we can," redshirt junior linebacker Cole Wyant said. "We put in that effort so, when the time comes, we're going to be in the best position to be Frontier champs."
"I'm really looking forward to the spring game and competing, and putting on a show for some fans, hopefully," Wyant added.
The viewing public will get its first glimpse of the Orediggers in 2023 for the spring game on Friday, April 14.