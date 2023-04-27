ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
We begin at Rocky where James Mozon swoops in for an INCREDIBLE INTERCEPTION! BOOM! A Battlin’ Bears goal-line grab to end the scrimmage!
Number 4.
HOLY TOE DRAG T-MAN! Christian Anaya with an UNBELIEVABLE catch for the Cats! POW! With a defender for a shadow he hauls it in and drags the toe for a first down!
Number 3.
To Butte where Blake Thelen drops an Oredigger dime to Jordan Jackson! KABOOM! A 70 yard touchdown for Tech!
Number 2.
Back to Bozeman where MSU’s Blake Stilwell turns VILLAIN! WHAM! He picks off Jordan Reed and takes it 44 yards for a Cats pick 6!
And finally, Number 1.
To Missoula where the GRIZ. GET. DANGEROUS! Sam Vidlak scrambles and calls his shot to Ryan Simpson! KAPOW! The defender got “Mossed” and Simpson got the score!