UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need

DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.
That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
"It's supposed to be the happiest time of your life, not having to worry about fighting for your life," UM Western director of athletics Michael Feuling said. "We just wanted to come together and find a way to help support her through this difficult time."
Paffhausen is one of Western's all-time greats, being named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice and contributing to the Bulldogs' 2019 national championship team.
As her former teammates will tell you, the gritty defender on the court and the mother are one and the same, as Paige and her husband Mick welcome a beautiful baby girl named Parker into the world.
"If anyone's going to get through this, it's her," said former teammate and current UM Western assistant coach Britt Cooper. "She's a fighter. When I've been talking to her throughout this whole time, she's been positive and always had a good attitude no matter how low her lows are."
"I know she's going to the best mom to Parker," former teammate and current UM Western forward Mesa King said. "She's going to show her the way, teach her how to fight like she does, and just do the little things in life that it takes to be great."
Paffhausen is on the road to recovery. And to help pay for the cost of surgery, UM Western is donating to the family all the money collected from ticket sales and auctions at their games against Providence last Thursday night.
And the Bulldog faithful showed up strong, supporting their teams, as well as one of their own.
"In a small community such as Dillon, you rally for those that mean a lot to you," Feuling said. "That's why this was a no-brainer for us--being able to help her and set them up not only right now but for after so they can have that bonding time as a family."
If you weren't able to make it to Thursday's games, you can still help the family out by donating on Venmo to @Mick-Paffhausen.