Unique athlete Kooper Klobucar excels on the turf and on the hardwood

BUTTE, Mont. -- At first glance, Butte High senior Kooper Klobucar doesn't exactly scream basketball player.
"I mean, he's a big boy, like he's a big guy," Butte High head football coach Arie Grey said. "You don't see big kids in Montana like that."
At 6 feet 4 inches and 320 pounds, it's impossible to think that Klobucar plays with as much finesse as he does. But he does.
Last season, Klobucar averaged 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game--both good enough marks to rank in the top 15 in all of Class AA.
So, how did he get so good? A humble kid like Klobucar doesn't want to take all the credit.
"The weight room, the coaches, all my younger buddies, everything," Klobucar said. "It's just awesome to play here."
Klobucar's hoops career has made him one of Butte High's most unique athletes. But it's time to put away the basketball and pick up the pigskin.
As great as Klobucar is on the hardwood, he's even better on the turf. Without Klobucar's blustering blocking as an offensive lineman, many of Butte High's most explosive plays would haven't been possible.
Though Klobucar's role on the OL wasn't always on his mind.
"Early on in his career, he kind of thought that maybe he was going to be a quarterback," Grey said. "Then he realized, 'Hey, what's my best opportunity to help our team?' And that's on the offensive line. And he kind of embraced that."
Now Klobucar heads on scholarship to a Montana Western Bulldogs football team coming off a Frontier Conference championship season in 2021. Going to a contender like that may seem daunting, but having a couple friends in Dillon certainly helps.
"I just like it down there, and all the coaches and everything," Klobucar said. "A couple of my buddies are already down there from last year, so I've got to follow them."
"I just hope to bring my good work ethic down there, and I hope to keep it up and make them a better team," Klobucar continued.
But, of course, there's the question on everyone's minds: Will Klobucar pick up hoops at UM Western too? It's not out of the question.
"I'm going to see how football goes first, then I'll get into a basketball a little bit, and we'll see how that goes," Klobucar said. "But we'll have to see."
The only thing for certain right now is that the folks in Dillon are getting a special athlete.