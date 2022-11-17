HELENA- All eyes were on the state of Idaho this weekend, as Carroll College and College of Idaho faced off for the Frontier Conference Championship.
There were plenty of other games happening in the Frontier Conference, one that set a career milestone and a record along the way.
Montana Western vs Rocky Mountain College.
The Bulldogs and Battlin' Bears came out a bit slow, but these offenses got going in the second quarter. Reese Neville opened up the quarter with a 4-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. The Bears would answer with a 77-yard drive and a touchdown of their own to tie up the game at 7. It was all Bulldogs after that. Jon Jund threw a 70-yard touchdown, one of his three touchdown passes on the day. He broke the century mark on career touchdown passes, just five behind the all-time career record. Reese Neville broke the single season rushing record at 1,065 yards, after a 66-yard touchdown run to ice the game. 44-21 Bulldogs.
Montana Tech vs MSU Northern.
In one of the coldest games on the calendar year, the weather seemed to have no effect on the Oredigger offense. Jet Campbell threw 38-yard and then a 28-yard touchdown and Tech didn't look back. Kaleb Winterbur had 2 touchdowns to go alongside 122 yards on the ground. Orediggers dominate 49-6.
Finally, Carroll College vs College of Idaho.
Frontier Conference Championship and a berth to the NAIA postseason on the line. Both offenses came out slow and maybe the nerves got to some of the younger players early. The second quarter though, Carroll strikes first. Chris Akulschin catches a 63-yard pass from Jack Prka, breaks a tackle and takes it to the house. 7-0 Carroll. The Yotes would respond with a couple of field goals to make it 7-6 but couldn't punch the ball in the endzone. Jack Prka would make another big play and find one of his favorite targets, TC, Tony Collins for a 57-yard score and all of a sudden, its 14-6 Carroll late in the 3rd quarter. The Fighting Saints defense caused a couple of turnovers thanks to Rex Irby and Prka would find Cameron Rothie for a 15-yard score, on what might be the pass of the year. Rex Irby picked off Ryan Hibbs late in the 4th quarter and Carroll comes out on top in what some would call an upset. 21-6.
Carroll College is the Frontier Conference champion and will play Grand View Iowa in the first round of the postseason on Saturday.
Frontier Conference Players of the Week:
Defensive- Rex Irby- Carroll College-2 INT
Offensive- Jack Prka- Carroll College- 17-27, 275 YD's, 2 TD's
Special Teams- Wyatt Brusven- Rocky Mountain College- Avg punt-34.6 yards. 3 punts inside the 20-yard line. Longest punt was 61-yards.