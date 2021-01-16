Our Jeremy Schnell had a zoom conversation with Helena High girls basketball coach Ben Dudek. The Bengals will be in quarantine until January 25th. Their games against Capital High and Big Sky have been rescheduled to February 8th and February 16th respectively. Before the pause to their season, the Bengals were 2-1 and coming off a huge win against Missoula Sentinel.
Full Conversation: Bengals Head Coach Ben Dudek; Helena High in Quarantine
