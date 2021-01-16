Full Conversation: Bengals Head Coach Ben Dudek; Helena High in Quarantine

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DARRELL WADE SPARKS. DARRELL IS A 66 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FOOT 1 INCH TALL, AROUND 190 POUNDS, WITH GRAY HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DARRELL WENT TO THE BANK THIS MORNING AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE, NOR IS HE ANSWERING HIS PHONE. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. DARRELL MAY BE DRIVING A SILVER 2003 MERCURY SABLE WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 456124B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DARRELL SPARKS, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 911.