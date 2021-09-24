GREAT FALLS - Behind the great play of the Verge twins, Jordan and Justuce, the Gallatin boys golf team remained unbeaten this fall after winning the AA Eastern Divisional at Eagle Falls golf course in Great Falls.
Gallatin senior Jordan Verge won the individual title on the boys side at 8-under, thanks to an outstanding round of 7-under (64) on Friday.
"That's a tournament career low," said Verge. "Everything just went right today, I can't complain about anything."
Jordan's twin brother Justuce finished in solo second at 2-under for the tournament, while Skyview's Tye Boone finished third at 2-over.
On the girls side, the individual title came down to the last few putts. After making birdie at the seventh and a par at the ninth, West's Bella Johnson edged out Senior's Lauren Mayala by one shot for the individual crown.
"It came down to the last hole and I was like this is getting really fun;" added Johnson. "This is where I got to play my best game and give it my all."
Gallatin's Addiley Loyd and Bozeman's Elly Atkins tied for third place, just two shots back of Johnson.
While on the team side, Billings West captured the AA Eastern Divisional team title over Billings Senior.
Up next is the AA Montana State Championship, which begins on Thursday September 30 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.