Bobcat Athletics was represented at the third annual Troy Strong Blood Drive on Tuesday, as 33 Gallatin County residents came together to donate at Bozeman's Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
Montana State Football Wide Receiver Coach and Pass Game Coordinator, Justin Udy, donated at the annual event, which is named after 6-year-old Great Falls resident, Troy Ross. Ross has battled Pulmonary Capillaritis since 2017, requiring donor blood for treatment of the disease.
"We've all had hardships or know that the opportunity for something to come up down the line is there and so, when you have the chance to try to make a difference like what the Ross family is doing right now, you want to take advantage of that," Udy said. "We've all been in those moments when you feel helpless and all you need is people's support and that's what this is."
The drive is meant to raise awareness and give back to the thousands of patients who fight the disease. The blood that was donated at the event is shipped to Great Falls for manufacturing and then redistributed to hospitals across Montana for use on Saturday.