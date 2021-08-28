Gallatin Raptors Football defeated the Big Sky Eagles in a low-scoring affair at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday evening, 13-3. The Raptors start their season off 1-0 on the year.
Gallatin Raptors Start Season Off With A Win
Alex Eschelman
