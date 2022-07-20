Gallatin Valley All-Stars youth baseball team fundraises to compete in regional tournament

THREE FORKS, Mont. -- If imagery from the movie "Field of Dreams" pops into your head when you hear about the Gallatin Valley 11U All-Stars, no one could blame you.
The small group of 12 elementary school students comes from tiny towns all around mid-Montana, including Three Forks, Whitehall, Amsterdam, and others.
And one thing is for certain: they love to play ball.
"It's so fun," said Tyzer Rains, who most often plays infield for the All-Stars. "Every day I wake up, and I'm super excited for ball practice. [I get excited for] tournaments, and it's always fun to win."
And win they do. For the second year in a row, the All-Stars are Montana state champions.
Now, they'll get to play at the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Championships in Kennewick, Washington. It's the opportunity of a young kid's lifetime.
"It's their preparation and hard work [that got them this far]," head coach Zak TeSoro said. "They come from hard-working families, so it's kind of ingrained in them. They work hard, and that pays off."
It's any kid's dream to represent their small hometown in a big baseball game. But it's going to take more than a bat, a glove, and a bucket of balls to make that dream come true.
The All-Stars are volunteer-run, meaning this kind of trip is quite the financial burden, as they'll have to pay out-of-pocket for gas, meals, and lodging for 12 kids and three coaches.
In response, parents have opened a GoFundMe, where anyone can donate any amount to help get these kids to regionals.
And the All-Stars have even done a bit of grassroots fundraising themselves.
"This weekend, we were in the rodeo, and we had some fundraising there," TeSoro said. "I think some of the kids went out to different businesses across the Gallatin valley to get their support."
"Hopefully they can raise enough money where it's not just such a financial hit to head over to Kennewick," TeSoro continued.
It's been a dream season for these small-town athletes, and it's not over yet. Just how far do they think they can take it?
"I feel like we can go pretty far this year," Rains said. "We have a really good defense this year. Our infield is popping. Out bats are rolling. Our baserunning is good. Our outfield is good. Everything's good right now."
"I think we can go out there and win it," Rains added.
The All-Stars made their trip out to Washington on Wednesday morning, but the GoFundMe remains open if you want to help these kids make some dreams come true.