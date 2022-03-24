  • Alex Eschelman

Manhattan Christian Boys Basketball was celebrated in Churchill on Wednesday after bringing home the Class C State Title. 16 Gallatin Valley high school basketball players were honored with All-State nominations and Bozeman Boys Basketball Coach, Troy Hostetler was nominated as the Eastern A…

Whether it was a firetruck ride around the town or the AA All-State nominations being announced, a number of high school basketball teams throughout the Gallatin Valley celebrated their success during the 2021 season. 

Manhattan Christian Boys' Basketball had all of Churchill lined up along the streets to wish them congratulations on their State Title as the team rode around the town on top of a firetruck. This is the Eagles boys' second Class C State Championship in three years. 

"There was no group of guys I would've rather done it with," Eagles Senior Center, Willem Kimm said. "Every guy on the team was my friend and we all got along great. We went undefeated, we just played really well at tournaments when it mattered and I think there's no higher place. It was so fun, it was such a good time." 

The AA All-State nominations were announced this week as well, where 16 student-athletes from the Gallatin Valley in the Eastern AA girls and boys divisions were honored with awards. Two of the biggest awards given, went to two Bozeman Hawks. Hawks Head Boys' Coach, Troy Hostetler won Eastern AA Coach of the Year and Senior Guard, Ty Huse took home Offensive MVP. 

"It means a lot," Huse said. "I mean we had a great season as a team and I also had a great one individually, just means a lot to me." 
 
"Well it means we had a good year," Hostetler said. "From a record standpoint, from a players' standpoint, obviously we have great players, we have a great staff so that makes my job pretty easy." 
 
Here are all of the Gallatin Valley nominations divided by school in Eastern AA: 
 
Bozeman 
 
(Boys)
Coach of the Year - Troy Hostetler 
Offensive MVP - Ty Huse
First Team All Conference and All State - Ty Huse, Jackson Basye 
2nd Team All Conference - Trent Rodgers 
Honorable Mention - Bryson Zanto, Kellen Harrison 
 
(Girls)
Honorable Mention - Nicole D’Agostino, Avery Burkhart 
 
Belgrade 
 
(Boys)
2nd Team All Conference - Ta’Veus Randle 
Honorable Mention - Wyatt Russell 
 
(Girls) 
2nd Team All Conference - McKenna Morris
Honorable Mention - Naomi Reanier 
 
Gallatin 
 
(Boys)
First Team All Conference and All State - Eli Hunter 
Honorable Mention - Rylan Schlepp 
 
(Girls) 
Honorable Mention - Avery Walker 
 