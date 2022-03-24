Whether it was a firetruck ride around the town or the AA All-State nominations being announced, a number of high school basketball teams throughout the Gallatin Valley celebrated their success during the 2021 season.
Manhattan Christian Boys' Basketball had all of Churchill lined up along the streets to wish them congratulations on their State Title as the team rode around the town on top of a firetruck. This is the Eagles boys' second Class C State Championship in three years.
"There was no group of guys I would've rather done it with," Eagles Senior Center, Willem Kimm said. "Every guy on the team was my friend and we all got along great. We went undefeated, we just played really well at tournaments when it mattered and I think there's no higher place. It was so fun, it was such a good time."
The AA All-State nominations were announced this week as well, where 16 student-athletes from the Gallatin Valley in the Eastern AA girls and boys divisions were honored with awards. Two of the biggest awards given, went to two Bozeman Hawks. Hawks Head Boys' Coach, Troy Hostetler won Eastern AA Coach of the Year and Senior Guard, Ty Huse took home Offensive MVP.